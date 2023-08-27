Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.76. 1,451,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.39. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

