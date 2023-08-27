Achain Price Down 4.7% This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $167,764.75 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002665 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002263 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002775 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

