Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.74.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $64.08 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $63.09 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

