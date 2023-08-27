Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2023

Balentine LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $507,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 133,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.