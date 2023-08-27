Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $507,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 133,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.