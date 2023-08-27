AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AECOM by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

