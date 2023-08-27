AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $112.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.31.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

