Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.