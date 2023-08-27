Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

