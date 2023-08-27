AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Down 30.1% in August

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:LIDRW opened at $0.03 on Friday. AEye has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

aeye develops advanced vision hardware, software and algorithms that act as the eyes and visual cortex of autonomous vehicles. since its demonstration of its solid state lidar scanner in 2013, aeye has pioneered breakthroughs in intelligent sensing. the company is based in silicon valley, and backed by world-renowned investors.

