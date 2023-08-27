Afya (AFYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 28th. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Afya had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.56 million. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Afya Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92. Afya has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $17.02.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
