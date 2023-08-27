Afya (AFYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 28th. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Afya had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.56 million. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92. Afya has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Afya Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Afya by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Afya by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.