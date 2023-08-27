Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is CNA Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 136.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 5.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of A traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.68. 1,273,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.28 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.70.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

