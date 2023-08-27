Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Decreased by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,814 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.1 %

AEM traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

