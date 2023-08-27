Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.50% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $317,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

APD stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.30. 381,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,877. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Free Report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

