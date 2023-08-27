Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Raised by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.9% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.82. 11,382,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,869,208. The stock has a market cap of $230.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

