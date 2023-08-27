Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.63

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.63 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 254 ($3.24). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 254 ($3.24), with a volume of 452,544 shares.

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 243.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.92 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, insider Neeta Patel purchased 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £496.44 ($633.38). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 576 shares of company stock worth $148,563. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

