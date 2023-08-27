Amdocs Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amdocs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.34. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.72 EPS.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.
DOX opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
