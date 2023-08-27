Amdocs Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amdocs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.34. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Trading Up 0.2 %

DOX opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.