Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

