American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.96. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 28.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 50,695 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 71.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

