Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -195.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.49 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 101.26% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $121,017.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

