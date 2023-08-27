Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $338.10

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $301.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.61 and its 200-day moving average is $259.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,167 shares of company stock worth $11,751,616 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

