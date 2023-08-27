Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Shares of NVAX stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $37.81.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
