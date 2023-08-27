Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Novavax by 239.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

