Analyzing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EOG Resources and Chord Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 5 17 1 2.83 Chord Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88

EOG Resources presently has a consensus target price of $147.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.27%. Chord Energy has a consensus target price of $184.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Chord Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Dividends

Profitability

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. EOG Resources pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chord Energy pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Chord Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares EOG Resources and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 33.58% 28.52% 17.41% Chord Energy 44.17% 19.07% 13.55%

Volatility & Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Chord Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $25.70 billion 2.88 $7.76 billion $14.84 8.56 Chord Energy $4.01 billion 1.63 $1.86 billion $40.92 3.85

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. Chord Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Chord Energy on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.