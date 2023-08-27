Analyzing Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) & GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -10.00% -161.58% -23.15% GigaCloud Technology 8.88% 22.27% 10.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grove Collaborative and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 2 0 3.00 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 114.97%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.70%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than GigaCloud Technology.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and GigaCloud Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $321.53 million 0.36 -$87.71 million ($0.87) -3.61 GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 1.00 $23.97 million $1.16 10.42

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaCloud Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Grove Collaborative on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Walnut, California.

