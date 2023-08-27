Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,239 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.55 and a 200 day moving average of $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

