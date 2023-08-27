Angeles Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH opened at $257.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.