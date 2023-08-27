Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,097 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

