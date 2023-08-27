Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 83.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $660.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $653.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.68. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.