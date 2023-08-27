Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.23

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.01. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 328,983 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AQMS shares. StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

In other Aqua Metals news, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 90,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 309,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,598,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 713,671 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,645,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 434,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.