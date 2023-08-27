Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.86 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Ardor has a market cap of $63.86 million and $2.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

