Arnhold LLC Has $16.15 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,506 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl comprises about 1.8% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Kyndryl worth $16,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 706.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 11,943.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kyndryl by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,636. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

