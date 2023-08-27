Arnhold LLC Has $17.54 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,141 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up 2.0% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.30% of DXC Technology worth $17,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

