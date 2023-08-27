Arnhold LLC Increases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. WestRock comprises approximately 1.4% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

WestRock Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WRK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.86%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.