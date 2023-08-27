Arnhold LLC Purchases 359,398 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Arnhold LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,398 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Hanesbrands worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.96. 5,536,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

