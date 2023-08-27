Arnhold LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arnhold LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 27,324,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,430,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.13 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

