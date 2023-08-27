AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

ASAAF stock opened at C$34.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.06. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of C$27.58 and a 52 week high of C$34.41.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

