AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
ASAAF stock opened at C$34.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.06. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of C$27.58 and a 52 week high of C$34.41.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
