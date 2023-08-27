Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

ATHX opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Athersys by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

