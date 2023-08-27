Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,023,000 after purchasing an additional 485,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 409,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $117.70 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

