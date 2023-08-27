Axie Infinity Achieves Market Capitalization of $686.29 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $686.29 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $4.87 or 0.00018667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014747 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,122.76 or 1.00076998 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.8528041 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $10,057,660.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.