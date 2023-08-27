Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXON. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.73.

AXON stock opened at $198.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.08 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.60.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $62,962,814.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,445 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,611 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

