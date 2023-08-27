B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 148.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of B. Riley Financial worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $45.14 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 264.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 72,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,723,773 shares in the company, valued at $369,807,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $235,004.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,651,046 shares in the company, valued at $252,141,153.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 72,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,723,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,807,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 108,926 shares of company stock worth $5,692,739. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

