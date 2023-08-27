B. Riley Trims Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price to $5.50

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. 58.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after buying an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after buying an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $26,623,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 40.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,091,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after buying an additional 3,757,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

