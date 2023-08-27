Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Baidu stock opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,252,000 after purchasing an additional 337,153 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,314,000 after purchasing an additional 251,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after buying an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Baidu by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

