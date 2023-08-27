Balentine LLC Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,574,000 after buying an additional 310,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.