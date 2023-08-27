Balentine LLC Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.