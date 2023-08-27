Balentine LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock worth $17,745,716. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $232.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.66 and its 200-day moving average is $216.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

