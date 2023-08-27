Balentine LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 81,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,862,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,556,000 after acquiring an additional 105,543 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 244,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

