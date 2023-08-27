Balentine LLC Has $949,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.19 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

