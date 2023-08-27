Balentine LLC Sells 12,561 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

HPE opened at $16.62 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

