Balentine LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $25.92 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

