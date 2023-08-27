Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,058,100 shares, a growth of 224.3% from the July 31st total of 2,792,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,322.6 days.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BNDSF remained flat at $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

