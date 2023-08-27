Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 336.8% in August

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 336.8% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of BKKLY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.2258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bangkok Bank Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

